4,467 Shares in Calithera Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CALA) Purchased by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Calithera Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CALA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CALA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 769.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,455 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 7,483 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 25,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beddow Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 16,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CALA opened at $4.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $287.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 2.23. Calithera Biosciences Inc has a one year low of $2.45 and a one year high of $8.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 8.14 and a quick ratio of 8.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.80.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Calithera Biosciences Inc will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CALA. BidaskClub cut Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Calithera Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Calithera Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Calithera Biosciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.13.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

