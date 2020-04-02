46,281 Shares in CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 46,281 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,176,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CNMD. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in CONMED in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CONMED during the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CONMED during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CONMED during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of CONMED during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000.

Shares of CNMD stock opened at $50.31 on Thursday. CONMED Co. has a 1 year low of $37.66 and a 1 year high of $116.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.96, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.56.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. CONMED had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $264.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CONMED Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. CONMED’s payout ratio is 30.30%.

In other news, Director John L. Workman bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $94.63 per share, for a total transaction of $189,260.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,392.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CNMD. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of CONMED from to in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CONMED in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.71.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

