5,284 Shares in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Greif by 136.7% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,214,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,669,000 after purchasing an additional 701,200 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Greif by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 86,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after purchasing an additional 30,741 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Greif by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 20,881 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Greif by 180.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 55,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 35,662 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Greif by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 54,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 8,566 shares during the period. 47.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Greif alerts:

Greif stock opened at $28.49 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.67. Greif, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.65 and a fifty-two week high of $50.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. Greif had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Greif, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

GEF has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Greif from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Greif from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Greif in a report on Monday, February 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Greif from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Greif from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Greif currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.