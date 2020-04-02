5,600 Shares in Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Purchased by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KLIC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. B. Riley cut their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from to in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLIC opened at $20.31 on Thursday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.91 and a 52-week high of $28.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.54 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.85 and its 200 day moving average is $24.61.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 3.34%. The company had revenue of $144.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.35%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells a line of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

