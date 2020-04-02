6,759 Shares in ORBCOMM Inc (NASDAQ:ORBC) Purchased by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in ORBCOMM Inc (NASDAQ:ORBC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,759 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of ORBCOMM by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 100,718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 27,318 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in ORBCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of ORBCOMM by 1,024.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 6,578 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of ORBCOMM by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,672,758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,962,000 after acquiring an additional 40,463 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ORBCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other ORBCOMM news, CEO Marc Eisenberg purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.98 per share, for a total transaction of $59,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 564,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,117,005.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jerome B. Eisenberg bought 23,300 shares of ORBCOMM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.30 per share, with a total value of $30,290.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 996,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,295,942.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 76,907 shares of company stock valued at $120,379 over the last quarter. 6.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ORBCOMM stock opened at $2.05 on Thursday. ORBCOMM Inc has a 12 month low of $1.24 and a 12 month high of $8.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.78 and its 200-day moving average is $3.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $191.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 1.17.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. ORBCOMM had a negative return on equity of 7.51% and a negative net margin of 6.78%. The firm had revenue of $69.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.87 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ORBCOMM Inc will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ORBC has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of ORBCOMM in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub raised ORBCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.33.

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and Web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

