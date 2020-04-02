8,057 Shares in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co. (NYSE:SHI) Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co. (NYSE:SHI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 253.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 29,692 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,580,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,784 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the 4th quarter valued at about $187,000. 1.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical stock opened at $24.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.88. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co. has a 52-week low of $21.25 and a 52-week high of $51.01.

SHI has been the subject of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibres, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.

