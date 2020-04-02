9,884 Shares in Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI) Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Mack Cali Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in Mack Cali Realty by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Mack Cali Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Mack Cali Realty by 288.9% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Mack Cali Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mack Cali Realty alerts:

Shares of CLI stock opened at $14.51 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.29. Mack Cali Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $13.40 and a 12 month high of $24.88.

Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $86.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.68 million. Mack Cali Realty had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 12.39%. On average, equities analysts predict that Mack Cali Realty Corp will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. Mack Cali Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.38%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CLI. TheStreet raised shares of Mack Cali Realty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Mack Cali Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Mack Cali Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Mack Cali Realty in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Mack Cali Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.14.

About Mack Cali Realty

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout the Northeast. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

Featured Article: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Mack Cali Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mack Cali Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.