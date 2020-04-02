AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.06), Yahoo Finance reports. AC Immune had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 40.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 million.

Shares of ACIU opened at $7.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $466.86 million, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 22.08, a quick ratio of 22.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.09. AC Immune has a 1-year low of $4.07 and a 1-year high of $10.14.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AC Immune from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AC Immune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price (up from $8.00) on shares of AC Immune in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of AC Immune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. AC Immune presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.25.

About AC Immune

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

