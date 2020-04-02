Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 76.40% and a negative net margin of 132.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 million.

Shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.42 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.66. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $2.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $22.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.73.

Get Adamis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on ADMP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Dawson James cut shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.96.

About Adamis Pharmaceuticals

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy and respiratory disease in the United States. The company's specialty pharmaceutical product candidates comprise Symjepi (epinephrine) Injection pre-filled syringe (PFS) for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adamis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.