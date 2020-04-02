Aecom (NYSE:ACM) Position Raised by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Aecom (NYSE:ACM) by 84.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,991 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 6,866 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Aecom were worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aecom by 164.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 72,996 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 45,353 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Aecom by 3.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,992,241 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $149,949,000 after purchasing an additional 126,510 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aecom during the third quarter valued at about $203,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Aecom by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 256,906 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,649,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Aecom by 26.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 73,811 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 15,418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACM shares. TheStreet cut shares of Aecom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Aecom from $56.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Aecom from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aecom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Aecom from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.20.

Shares of ACM opened at $27.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.74. Aecom has a 1-year low of $21.76 and a 1-year high of $52.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $32.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Aecom had a positive return on equity of 10.22% and a negative net margin of 1.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 869.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Aecom will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Aecom Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

