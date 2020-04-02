AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 15,102,800 shares, an increase of 11.3% from the February 27th total of 13,570,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

NYSE AFL opened at $31.90 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.08 and a 200-day moving average of $49.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.78. AFLAC has a 52 week low of $23.07 and a 52 week high of $57.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. AFLAC had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 14.81%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AFLAC will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $856,419.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 115,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,984,987.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Frederick John Crawford bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $717,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 247,828 shares in the company, valued at $7,110,185.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Japan Post Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AFLAC in the 4th quarter worth $2,512,857,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AFLAC by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,950,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $578,128,000 after acquiring an additional 189,960 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in AFLAC during the fourth quarter worth about $350,139,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AFLAC by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,075,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,324,000 after acquiring an additional 435,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its holdings in AFLAC by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 4,793,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,597,000 after acquiring an additional 810,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

AFL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on AFLAC from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AFLAC from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of AFLAC from $54.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AFLAC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised AFLAC from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.95.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

