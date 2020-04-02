AgeX Therapeutics (NYSE:AGE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

AgeX Therapeutics (NYSE:AGE) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. AgeX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 162.94% and a negative net margin of 703.36%. The company had revenue of $0.55 million during the quarter.

Shares of AGE stock opened at $0.80 on Thursday. AgeX Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $4.99. The firm has a market cap of $35.01 million, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 2.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.10 and a 200-day moving average of $1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGE. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AgeX Therapeutics by 44.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 251,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 77,581 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of AgeX Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of AgeX Therapeutics by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 12,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of AgeX Therapeutics by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 10,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.35% of the company’s stock.

About AgeX Therapeutics

AgeX Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for age-related degenerative diseases in the United Stated. The company is developing AGEX-BAT1 and AGEX-VASC1, which are cell-based approaches in the preclinical stage of development to correct metabolic imbalances in aging; and to restore vascular support in ischemic tissues.

