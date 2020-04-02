Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) Announces Earnings Results

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $0.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.28 million.

NASDAQ:ALPN opened at $2.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $53.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 52 week low of $2.05 and a 52 week high of $8.24.

Get Alpine Immune Sciences alerts:

ALPN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Alpine Immune Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Tuesday.

About Alpine Immune Sciences

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202, a programmed cell death protein ligand 1 (PD-L1)/cytotoxic T-lymphocyte associated protein 4 (CTLA-4) antagonist with PD-L1 dependent CD28 costimulation for the treatment of cancer.

See Also: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.