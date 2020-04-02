Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Hits New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $24.00 to $6.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Amarin traded as low as $4.00 and last traded at $4.22, with a volume of 40287053 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.58.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AMRN. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Amarin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Amarin in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Amarin in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Cowen began coverage on Amarin in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Amarin from $24.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Amarin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.38.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in Amarin by 210.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amarin in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Amarin in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in Amarin by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Partner Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Amarin in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of -71.13 and a beta of 1.11.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. Amarin had a negative return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $143.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 85.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

