Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) & Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) Financial Review

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) and Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

This table compares Ameriprise Financial and Eaton Vance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ameriprise Financial 14.60% 37.39% 1.48% Eaton Vance 24.13% 35.29% 10.16%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Ameriprise Financial and Eaton Vance, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ameriprise Financial 0 1 10 0 2.91 Eaton Vance 0 6 0 0 2.00

Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus target price of $177.30, suggesting a potential upside of 88.00%. Eaton Vance has a consensus target price of $41.67, suggesting a potential upside of 37.47%. Given Ameriprise Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ameriprise Financial is more favorable than Eaton Vance.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ameriprise Financial and Eaton Vance’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ameriprise Financial $12.97 billion 0.89 $1.89 billion $16.10 5.86 Eaton Vance $1.68 billion 2.06 $400.04 million $3.45 8.79

Ameriprise Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Eaton Vance. Ameriprise Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eaton Vance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.8% of Ameriprise Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.4% of Eaton Vance shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Ameriprise Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Ameriprise Financial has a beta of 1.85, indicating that its stock price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eaton Vance has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Ameriprise Financial pays an annual dividend of $3.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Eaton Vance pays an annual dividend of $1.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Ameriprise Financial pays out 24.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Eaton Vance pays out 43.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Ameriprise Financial has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years and Eaton Vance has increased its dividend for 39 consecutive years. Eaton Vance is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Ameriprise Financial beats Eaton Vance on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other. The Advice & Wealth Management segment provides financial planning and advice, as well as full-service brokerage services primarily to retail clients through its advisors. The Asset Management segment offers investment management and advice, and investment products to retail, high net worth, and institutional clients through unaffiliated third party financial institutions and institutional sales force. Its products also include U.S. mutual funds and their non-U.S. equivalents, exchange-traded funds, variable product funds underlying insurance, and annuity separate accounts; and institutional asset management products, such as traditional asset classes, separately managed accounts, individually managed accounts, collateralized loan obligations, hedge funds, collective funds, and property funds. The Annuities segment provides variable and fixed annuity products to individual clients through affiliated and unaffiliated advisors, and financial institutions. The Protection segment offers various products to address the protection and risk management needs of retail clients, including life, disability income, and property casualty insurance through advisors and affinity relationships. The Corporate & Other segment consist of long term care business, net investment income or loss on corporate level assets. The company was formerly known as American Express Financial Corporation and changed its name to Ameriprise Financial, Inc. in September 2005. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. was founded in 1894 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Eaton Vance

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts. As of October 31, 2004, the company provided investment advisory or administration services to approximately 150 funds; approximately 1,300 separately managed individual and institutional accounts; and participated in approximately 40 retail-managed account broker/dealer programs. It markets and distributes shares of funds through a retail network of national and regional broker/dealers, banks, insurance companies, and financial planning firms. Eaton Vance Corp. was incorporated on January 29, 1981 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.