Analysts Expect Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $495.77 Million

Equities research analysts expect Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) to report sales of $495.77 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Callaway Golf’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $514.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $432.23 million. Callaway Golf posted sales of $516.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Callaway Golf will report full year sales of $1.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.89 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Callaway Golf.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $312.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.49 million. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Callaway Golf from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Callaway Golf from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.17.

Shares of Callaway Golf stock opened at $9.43 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $961.78 million, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.77. Callaway Golf has a 12 month low of $4.75 and a 12 month high of $22.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Callaway Golf’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.64%.

In related news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 24,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total value of $536,416.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,519.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Callaway Golf during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,674,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Callaway Golf in the fourth quarter worth $4,802,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Callaway Golf by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,217,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,816,000 after purchasing an additional 80,709 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Callaway Golf by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 32,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,743,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,564,000 after acquiring an additional 30,498 shares during the period. 98.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other. The Golf Clubs segment provides golf drivers and fairway woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, putters, packaged sets, and pre-owned golf clubs.

