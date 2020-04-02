Analyzing Gazit Globe (OTCMKTS:GZTGF) & HANG LUNG PROPE/S (OTCMKTS:HLPPY)

Gazit Globe (OTCMKTS:GZTGF) and HANG LUNG PROPE/S (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Get Gazit Globe alerts:

Gazit Globe has a beta of 1, meaning that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, HANG LUNG PROPE/S has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Gazit Globe and HANG LUNG PROPE/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gazit Globe 22.24% 5.53% 1.88% HANG LUNG PROPE/S N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.4% of HANG LUNG PROPE/S shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Gazit Globe and HANG LUNG PROPE/S’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gazit Globe $789.80 million 1.71 -$70.36 million N/A N/A HANG LUNG PROPE/S $1.13 billion 7.87 $787.75 million N/A N/A

HANG LUNG PROPE/S has higher revenue and earnings than Gazit Globe.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Gazit Globe and HANG LUNG PROPE/S, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gazit Globe 0 0 0 0 N/A HANG LUNG PROPE/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

HANG LUNG PROPE/S beats Gazit Globe on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gazit Globe Company Profile

Gazit Globe Ltd, through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates supermarket-anchored shopping centers and retail-based mixed-use properties in North America, Brazil, Israel, and Europe. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned and operated 165 properties with a gross leasable area of approximately 2.2 million square meters. Gazit Globe Ltd was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

HANG LUNG PROPE/S Company Profile

Hang Lung Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property investment, development, and management activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Leasing in Mainland China, Property Leasing in Hong Kong, and Property Sales in Hong Kong segments. The company is involved in the property leasing business; and development and sale of properties. Its investment properties portfolio includes retail, office, residential, serviced apartment, and car park properties. The company also engages in the apartment operating and management; car park and project management; and property agency activities. In addition, it provides management and financial services. The company was incorporated in 1949 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong. Hang Lung Properties Limited is a subsidiary of Hang Lung Group Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for Gazit Globe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gazit Globe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.