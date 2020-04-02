AnaptysBio Inc (NASDAQ:ANAB) Shares Bought by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of AnaptysBio Inc (NASDAQ:ANAB) by 394.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 29,288 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.14% of AnaptysBio worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ANAB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AnaptysBio during the first quarter valued at about $110,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in AnaptysBio by 13.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,090,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,173,000 after buying an additional 133,481 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AnaptysBio during the third quarter valued at about $1,178,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in AnaptysBio by 26.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in AnaptysBio by 17.4% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter.

Get AnaptysBio alerts:

ANAB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded AnaptysBio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on AnaptysBio from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. AnaptysBio presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.88.

NASDAQ:ANAB opened at $13.30 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.31. AnaptysBio Inc has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $83.10. The company has a market capitalization of $385.26 million, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 0.88.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $3.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that AnaptysBio Inc will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

AnaptysBio Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The company's products include Etokimab, an anti-interleukin (IL)-33 program for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, eosinophilic asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps; ANB019, an anti-IL-36 receptor program for generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and anti-inflammatory checkpoint modulators for inflammatory diseases.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for AnaptysBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.