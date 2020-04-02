Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATRS) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATRS) by 793.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,144,707 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,016,579 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Antares Pharma were worth $5,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in Antares Pharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Antares Pharma in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Antares Pharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Antares Pharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Antares Pharma alerts:

ATRS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Antares Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Antares Pharma from $5.65 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Antares Pharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRS opened at $2.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $390.72 million, a PE ratio of -209.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Antares Pharma Inc has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $5.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.75.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $37.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.35 million. Antares Pharma had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a negative return on equity of 4.43%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Antares Pharma Inc will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Antares Pharma Company Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies worldwide. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; XYOSTED for the treatment of testosterone deficiency in adult males; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.

Featured Story: Outperform Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Antares Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antares Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.