Applied Genetic Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:AGTC) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:AGTC) by 41.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 57,788 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.44% of Applied Genetic Technologies worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGTC. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in the third quarter worth $79,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 86.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 19,048 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 8,831 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP grew its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 44,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 21,435 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 80,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 35,046 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 41.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 93,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 27,274 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AGTC opened at $3.05 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $59.76 million, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 2.90. Applied Genetic Technologies Corp has a twelve month low of $2.29 and a twelve month high of $10.42.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.45 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Applied Genetic Technologies Corp will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

AGTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Chardan Capital raised shares of Applied Genetic Technologies to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Applied Genetic Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.64.

Applied Genetic Technologies Company Profile

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's lead products consist of four ophthalmology development programs across three targets, including X-linked retinoschisis that is in Phase I/II clinical trials; X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases, as well as a preclinical program in adrenoleukodystrophy, which is a disease of the central nervous system and otology.

