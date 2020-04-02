Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC acquired a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $23,950,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 998.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 314,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,876,000 after acquiring an additional 286,080 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $11,363,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 785,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,372,000 after acquiring an additional 154,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $9,341,000. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock opened at $43.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.39. Applied Industrial Technologies has a twelve month low of $30.66 and a twelve month high of $70.62.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $833.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

AIT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine raised Applied Industrial Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Sidoti upped their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Industrial Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.40.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power and Flow Control.

