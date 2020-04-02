Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a report on Thursday, March 26th.

Get Arcadia Biosciences alerts:

RKDA opened at $2.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 4.98. Arcadia Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.75 and its 200 day moving average is $4.76.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The basic materials company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.11. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2,463.99% and a negative return on equity of 272.38%. The company had revenue of $0.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.40 million. Equities analysts forecast that Arcadia Biosciences will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Arcadia Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $124,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 6,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

About Arcadia Biosciences

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc, an agricultural food ingredient company, develops and commercializes health and nutrition ingredient traits worldwide. The company offers a suite of agricultural productivity traits, including nitrogen use efficiency, water use efficiency and drought tolerance, salinity tolerance, and herbicide tolerance traits.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Arcadia Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcadia Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.