ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) Given a €16.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Deutsche Bank set a €16.00 ($18.60) price objective on ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MT. Jefferies Financial Group set a €15.00 ($17.44) target price on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Oddo Bhf set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €21.00 ($24.42) target price on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group set a €14.00 ($16.28) price objective on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €29.00 ($33.72) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. ArcelorMittal currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €18.99 ($22.08).

ArcelorMittal has a 52-week low of €17.72 ($20.60) and a 52-week high of €30.76 ($35.77).

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through five segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

