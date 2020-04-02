Arrow Reserve Capital Management ETF (BATS:ARCM) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC decreased its stake in Arrow Reserve Capital Management ETF (BATS:ARCM) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Arrow Reserve Capital Management ETF were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Arrow Reserve Capital Management ETF by 449.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Reserve Capital Management ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Arrow Reserve Capital Management ETF by 893.4% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 520,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,064,000 after acquiring an additional 468,252 shares in the last quarter.

Get Arrow Reserve Capital Management ETF alerts:

Shares of Arrow Reserve Capital Management ETF stock opened at $99.49 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.11.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Reserve Capital Management ETF (BATS:ARCM).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Reserve Capital Management ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Reserve Capital Management ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.