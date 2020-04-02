At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) Short Interest Up 11.4% in March

At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 12,286,900 shares, a growth of 11.4% from the February 27th total of 11,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days. Approximately 25.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of At Home Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on At Home Group from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Buckingham Research reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $4.75 price objective (down from $6.00) on shares of At Home Group in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Guggenheim downgraded At Home Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on At Home Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. At Home Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.97.

In other At Home Group news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin purchased 518,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,217,316.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOME. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of At Home Group by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of At Home Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 910,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,755,000 after acquiring an additional 26,612 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of At Home Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $800,000. Equitable Trust Co. grew its position in shares of At Home Group by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 101,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 34,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of At Home Group by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 330,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

At Home Group stock opened at $1.66 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.38 and its 200-day moving average is $6.81. The company has a market cap of $125.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.07. At Home Group has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $24.81.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The company had revenue of $397.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.75 million. At Home Group had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 15.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that At Home Group will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

At Home Group

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décors, holiday accessories, home organization products, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

