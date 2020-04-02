Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on the stock from to . The stock had previously closed at $18.53, but opened at $18.07. Axalta Coating Systems shares last traded at $17.27, with a volume of 5,926,935 shares.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Vertical Research raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Axalta Coating Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.54.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,673 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. 94.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.88 and its 200-day moving average is $28.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 31.81% and a net margin of 5.56%. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile (NYSE:AXTA)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

