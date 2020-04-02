Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($1.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $180.40 million during the quarter.

Shares of BW opened at $1.00 on Thursday. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a 52-week low of $0.77 and a 52-week high of $5.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.95 and its 200-day moving average is $3.86.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc provides fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment for the power and industrial markets worldwide. Its Babcock & Wilcox segment engages in the engineering, procurement, specialty manufacturing, construction, and commissioning of new and retrofit utility boilers and industrial boilers fired with coal and natural gas; and boiler cleaning equipment and material handling equipment.

