Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) Given a €5.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) has been assigned a €5.00 ($5.81) target price by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

BBVA has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays set a €5.60 ($6.51) price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €3.90 ($4.53) price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group set a €3.30 ($3.84) price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank set a €5.60 ($6.51) price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.45 ($6.34) price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €4.95 ($5.75).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a fifty-two week low of €6.51 ($7.57) and a fifty-two week high of €7.93 ($9.22).

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

