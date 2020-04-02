Banco Santander (BME:SAN) PT Set at €4.25 by Goldman Sachs Group

Banco Santander (BME:SAN) has been given a €4.25 ($4.94) target price by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SAN. Royal Bank of Canada set a €2.80 ($3.26) price target on Banco Santander and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group set a €3.00 ($3.49) target price on Banco Santander and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €2.00 ($2.33) price target on Banco Santander and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.50 ($5.23) price target on Banco Santander and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays set a €4.70 ($5.47) price objective on shares of Banco Santander and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €3.63 ($4.22).

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Banco Santander has a 52 week low of €5.27 ($6.13) and a 52 week high of €6.25 ($7.27).

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.

Further Reading: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.