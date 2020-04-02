BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 147,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $5,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in BankUnited by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,823,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,131 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its position in shares of BankUnited by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 2,981,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,007,000 after buying an additional 378,358 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of BankUnited by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,649,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,878,000 after buying an additional 23,787 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of BankUnited by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,254,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,441,000 after buying an additional 93,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BankUnited by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,491,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,516,000 after buying an additional 108,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

BKU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of BankUnited from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.88.

BKU opened at $17.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. BankUnited has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $37.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.71. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.42.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.20. BankUnited had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $223.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that BankUnited will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 13th. BankUnited’s payout ratio is currently 26.84%.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

