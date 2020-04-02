Barry Lee James Acquires 3,600 Shares of AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) Stock

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) Director Barry Lee James acquired 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.54 per share, with a total value of C$19,929.96. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$93,377.40.

Shares of TSE ACQ opened at C$4.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 389.09, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.02. AutoCanada Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$4.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.78 million and a PE ratio of -4.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.54.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$809.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$816.63 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AutoCanada Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. AutoCanada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -38.68%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC decreased their price objective on AutoCanada from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Cormark lifted their price objective on AutoCanada from C$12.25 to C$16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on AutoCanada from C$9.00 to C$6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on AutoCanada from C$18.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. AutoCanada has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$12.42.

About AutoCanada

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, vehicle protection products, and other after-market products.

