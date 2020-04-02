BH GLOB/NPV VTG FPD (LON:BHGG) Insider Andreas Tautscher Buys 600 Shares

BH GLOB/NPV VTG FPD (LON:BHGG) insider Andreas Tautscher acquired 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,624 ($21.36) per share, for a total transaction of £9,744 ($12,817.68).

LON:BHGG opened at GBX 1,705 ($22.43) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $338.81 million and a PE ratio of 32.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,570.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,529.95. BH GLOB/NPV VTG FPD has a 12 month low of GBX 1,430 ($18.81) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,795 ($23.61).

