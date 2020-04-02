Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after Oppenheimer lowered their price target on the stock from $48.00 to $37.00. The stock had previously closed at $33.18, but opened at $33.31. Oppenheimer currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Biohaven Pharmaceutical shares last traded at $34.60, with a volume of 29,712 shares changing hands.

BHVN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $89.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.17.

Get Biohaven Pharmaceutical alerts:

In other news, Director Eric Aguiar sold 2,021 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $114,146.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,154,000. Capital International Sarl lifted its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 82,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,475,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 106.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,921,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,058,000 after buying an additional 1,508,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 0.60.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by ($0.94). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.34) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd will post -8.9 EPS for the current year.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile (NYSE:BHVN)

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials and is in long-term safety ongoing process for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; BHV-3500 that has completed phase I clinical trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.