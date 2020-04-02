Birks Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Birks Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, an increase of 7.5% from the February 27th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BGI opened at $0.44 on Thursday. Birks Group has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $1.20.

Birks Group Company Profile

Birks Group Inc designs, develops, produces, and retails fine jewelry, timepieces, sterling and plated silverware, and gifts in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Other. The company offers designed products, as well as various merchandise, including designer jewelry, diamonds, gemstone and precious metal jewelry, rings, wedding bands, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, charms, and pearls.

