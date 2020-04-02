BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $291.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.29 million. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 14.61% and a positive return on equity of 0.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS.

NYSE:BB opened at $3.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 1.70. BlackBerry has a 1-year low of $2.70 and a 1-year high of $9.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Several brokerages recently commented on BB. Cfra cut their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $7.50 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Monday, December 23rd. TD Securities downgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (down from $7.00) on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Wednesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.41.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Limited provides enterprise software and services worldwide. The company offers BlackBerry Enterprise Mobility Suite, which combines and integrates mobile security, management, productivity, and collaboration solutions, such as BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces; BlackBerry AtHoc, a networked crisis communications solution; SecuSUITE for Government, a voice encryption software solution; BlackBerry Enterprise Consulting and BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting services; and BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade instant messaging solution, as well as BlackBerry Spark Communication services.

