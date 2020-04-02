Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) Stock Holdings Lowered by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. reduced its holdings in Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) by 91.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223,413 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 642.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,723,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,813,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221,588 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 363.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,319,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819,524 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $11,026,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $10,129,000. Finally, Schwab Charitable Fund purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,398,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BE opened at $4.46 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.42. Bloom Energy Corp has a 12-month low of $2.44 and a 12-month high of $15.45.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $213.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.67 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 27.92% and a negative return on equity of 1,487.62%. Bloom Energy’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Corp will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 6,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $70,547.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total transaction of $31,430.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,578 shares of company stock valued at $1,306,314 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 36.45% of the company’s stock.

BE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Bloom Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.71.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

