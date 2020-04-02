BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Given a €51.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) has been assigned a €51.00 ($59.30) price target by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 97.14% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank set a €63.00 ($73.26) price objective on BNP Paribas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €23.00 ($26.74) target price on BNP Paribas and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €57.70 ($67.09) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays set a €46.00 ($53.49) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €49.70 ($57.79).

Shares of BNP stock opened at €25.87 ($30.08) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €40.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is €46.74. BNP Paribas has a 52 week low of €57.24 ($66.56) and a 52 week high of €69.17 ($80.43).

BNP Paribas Company Profile

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

