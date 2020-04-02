Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) Stock Position Raised by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 382.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 545 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Bottomline Technologies were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies in the first quarter worth $45,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 264.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 2,819 shares during the period. 91.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ EPAY opened at $34.21 on Thursday. Bottomline Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $27.82 and a fifty-two week high of $57.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 244.36 and a beta of 1.25.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Bottomline Technologies had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $111.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

EPAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Bottomline Technologies from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. DA Davidson raised Bottomline Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Bottomline Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Bottomline Technologies from $62.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Bottomline Technologies from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.93.

In related news, Director Peter Gibson bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.15 per share, for a total transaction of $128,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

