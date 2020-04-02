Brokerages Anticipate Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Will Post Earnings of -$1.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) to announce earnings of ($1.11) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Spirit AeroSystems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($2.72) and the highest is $0.32. Spirit AeroSystems posted earnings per share of $1.68 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 166.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will report full-year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.92) to $4.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to $5.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Spirit AeroSystems.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.78). The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a return on equity of 37.69% and a net margin of 6.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $74.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $95.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Spirit AeroSystems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.20.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Estabrook Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems stock opened at $19.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.87, a PEG ratio of 73.44 and a beta of 1.83. Spirit AeroSystems has a fifty-two week low of $13.69 and a fifty-two week high of $94.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.72%.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

