Brokerages Set Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) Target Price at GBX 391.43

Shares of Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 369.29 ($4.86).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Tuesday. HSBC raised shares of Mitchells & Butlers to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 425 ($5.59) to GBX 270 ($3.55) in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Mitchells & Butlers to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th.

MAB opened at GBX 181.56 ($2.39) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 291.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 389.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.50, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.43. Mitchells & Butlers has a twelve month low of GBX 92.30 ($1.21) and a twelve month high of GBX 483 ($6.35). The firm has a market cap of $775.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45.

About Mitchells & Butlers

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. It operates its pubs and restaurants under the Harvester, Toby Carvery, All Bar One, Miller & Carter, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse, Vintage Inns, Browns, Castle, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Innkeeper's Lodge, Alex, and Ember Inns brands and formats.

