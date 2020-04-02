Brokerages Set Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) Target Price at $465.07

Shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty-nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, sixteen have given a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $457.73.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TSLA. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Tesla from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Cfra upgraded Tesla to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Tesla to $820.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $525.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, March 20th.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $891.93, for a total value of $3,567,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,285,723.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Antonio J. Gracias sold 77,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $892.65, for a total value of $68,869,732.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,536 shares of company stock valued at $74,450,842. Corporate insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth about $207,000. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth about $862,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 9.9% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 130,793 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $31,504,000 after buying an additional 11,766 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Tesla by 27.9% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Tesla by 2.0% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,369 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

TSLA stock opened at $481.56 on Monday. Tesla has a 1-year low of $176.99 and a 1-year high of $968.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $659.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $449.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.34. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 13.07% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Tesla will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

