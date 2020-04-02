Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD) Short Interest Up 9.0% in March

Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,351,200 shares, a growth of 9.0% from the February 27th total of 1,240,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 379,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Shares of NYSE:WHD opened at $11.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $838.80 million, a PE ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.24. Cactus has a 1 year low of $8.16 and a 1 year high of $40.68.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $140.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.63 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 24.20% and a net margin of 13.62%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cactus will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.35%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Cactus by 1,825.0% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Cactus in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Cactus by 465.6% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Cactus in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management bought a new position in Cactus in the 4th quarter valued at $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WHD shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Cactus from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Wolfe Research raised Cactus from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Cactus in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Cactus from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cactus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.11.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment, as well as repair services for equipment that it sells or rents.

