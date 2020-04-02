Canadian Natural Resources Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 13,546 call options on the company. This is an increase of 640% compared to the average volume of 1,830 call options.

NYSE:CNQ opened at $13.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.42. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $6.71 and a 1-year high of $32.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 10.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th were paid a $0.3175 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.76%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 55.95%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,094 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 1,703.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,301 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118 shares during the period. Willingdon Wealth Management bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 84.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,860 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Finally, Wallington Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CNQ. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $55.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $34.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.64.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

Read More: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.