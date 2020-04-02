Canfor (TSE:CFP) PT Lowered to C$13.50

Canfor (TSE:CFP) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from C$17.00 to C$13.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC upgraded shares of Canfor from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Canfor from C$17.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Canfor from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Canfor from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th.

TSE:CFP opened at C$6.57 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.25 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.47. The company has a market capitalization of $828.95 million and a PE ratio of -3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.53, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Canfor has a 1-year low of C$6.11 and a 1-year high of C$15.99.

Canfor (TSE:CFP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.52) by C$0.46. The firm had revenue of C$1.11 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Canfor will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells softwood lumber, pulp and paper products, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood products, and wood pellets, as well as produces green energy.

