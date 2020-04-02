Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $108.69 million during the quarter. Capital Senior Living had a negative net margin of 15.99% and a negative return on equity of 146.78%.

Shares of CSU stock opened at $0.55 on Thursday. Capital Senior Living has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $5.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.74, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

CSU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Capital Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Capital Senior Living in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.49.

Capital Senior Living Company Profile

Capital Senior Living Corporation develops, owns, operates, and manages senior housing communities in the United States. The company provides senior living services to the elderly, including independent living, assisted living, and memory care services. Its independent living services comprise daily meals, transportation, social and recreational activities, laundry, housekeeping, and 24-hour staffing; and access to health screenings, periodic special services, and dietary and similar programs, as well as exercise and fitness classes.

