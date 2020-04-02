Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 62.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,767 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CAH. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 13,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 80.3% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAH opened at $47.71 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73. The company has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of -3.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.07. Cardinal Health Inc has a 52-week low of $39.05 and a 52-week high of $60.69.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 2.81% and a positive return on equity of 45.21%. The firm had revenue of $39.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.4811 per share. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.33.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

