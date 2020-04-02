Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Short Interest Update

Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 513,100 shares, a growth of 12.0% from the February 27th total of 458,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 154,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th.

Central Pacific Financial stock opened at $14.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.70 million, a PE ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Central Pacific Financial has a 12-month low of $12.40 and a 12-month high of $30.82.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 22.59% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The company had revenue of $57.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Central Pacific Financial will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.24%. Central Pacific Financial’s payout ratio is 45.32%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPF. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 141.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 431,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,267,000 after buying an additional 253,352 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 964,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,530,000 after buying an additional 144,500 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 744,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,016,000 after buying an additional 120,267 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 526,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,567,000 after buying an additional 83,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 563.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 87,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 74,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Hawaii. The company operates in three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

