Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) Shares Sold by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) by 41.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,321 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,796 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Chegg were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Chegg by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,494,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $549,487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460,087 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Chegg by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,029,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,865,000 after acquiring an additional 273,027 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Chegg by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,384,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,407,000 after acquiring an additional 50,191 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Chegg by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,074,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,749,000 after acquiring an additional 251,770 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chegg by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,032,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,157,000 after acquiring an additional 30,293 shares during the period.

In related news, insider Michael A. Osier sold 6,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.26, for a total transaction of $246,189.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John E. York sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total transaction of $388,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,628.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 495,984 shares of company stock valued at $20,578,789. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CHGG opened at $34.13 on Thursday. Chegg Inc has a 12-month low of $25.89 and a 12-month high of $48.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of -341.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 11.31, a quick ratio of 11.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.34 and a 200 day moving average of $36.72.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. Chegg had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a positive return on equity of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $125.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Chegg’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chegg Inc will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHGG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Chegg from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. First Analysis upgraded shares of Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Chegg from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Chegg from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Chegg from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.92.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

