China Biologic Products Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CBPO) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CBPO) by 204.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.12% of China Biologic Products worth $5,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of China Biologic Products by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of China Biologic Products during the 4th quarter worth $2,969,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of China Biologic Products during the 4th quarter worth $128,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of China Biologic Products by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Finally, Myriad Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of China Biologic Products by 105.2% in the 4th quarter. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. now owns 67,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,799,000 after buying an additional 34,362 shares in the last quarter. 28.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CBPO shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of China Biologic Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of China Biologic Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

China Biologic Products stock opened at $107.09 on Thursday. China Biologic Products Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $88.00 and a 52 week high of $119.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34 and a beta of 0.99.

China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $102.20 million during the quarter. China Biologic Products had a net margin of 27.56% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS.

China Biologic Products Company Profile

China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of human plasma-based biopharmaceutical products to hospitals and inoculation centers in the People's Republic of China. It offers human albumin for treating shock caused by blood loss trauma or burn; raised intracranial pressure caused by hydrocephalus or trauma; oedema or ascites caused by hepatocirrhosis and nephropathy; and neonatal hyperbilirubinemia, as well as for the prevention and treatment of low-density-lipoproteinemia.

