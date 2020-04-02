China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs (NASDAQ:CIFS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs Inc (NASDAQ:CIFS) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,823,438 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 748% from the previous session’s volume of 215,071 shares.The stock last traded at $0.49 and had previously closed at $0.42.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.02.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs Inc (NASDAQ:CIFS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.08% of China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs (NASDAQ:CIFS)

China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc provides financial advisory services to small-to-medium sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company offers commercial payment advisory services, international corporate financing advisory services, intermediary bank loan advisory services, and Internet information services.

